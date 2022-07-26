By Voice & Viewpoint Staff, courtesy of The Tambuzi Family

Robert Cunningham Tambuzi was remembered by family and friends throughout last weekend, honoring the long-time community advocate with words of praise and condolences. Mr. Tambuzi lived a long, meaningful, and service-oriented life and changed for the better countless lives, conditions and capacities to expand the realm of justice and good in the world.

Mr. Tambuzi was born August 10, 1953, in Cairo, Illinois to James Henry Cunningham of Mississippi and Jimmie Lee Thomas of Illinois. He was the eldest son out of seven siblings. His family moved to San Diego in 1956, where Tambuzi attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1971. He attended San Diego City College and University of California of San Diego, majoring in Journalism, Communication and Sociology…

Read the full article ‘Rising in Radiance: Remembering Robert Tambuzi‘ will be featured in this upcoming Thursday’s (7/28) print and digital publication.