Robert Lee Kyle Jr. born Sept 30, 1948 to Margaret and Robert Kyle Sr. who he will reunite with in spirit. Robert was the baby boy of five siblings. Mr. Kyle grew up in sunny San Diego, CA a place many desire to visit and live. His main neck of the woods was in Southeast San Diego where he grew up but was born in Point Loma. Robert attended Lincoln High School and Morris High School, thereafter he joined the Marines from 1967-1970 during the Vietnam Era where he received a purple heart, thereafter he met a young lady name Vanessa from Chicago and they were married on May 8th 1976. During their marriage there were three children Roberta, Virginia and Robert Jr. In 1979, Robert and his former wife Vanessa opened their very first business called “Earth Tones Beauty Supply” and in 1980 they opened a second store in the heart of Southeast San Diego which was a success.

Robert Kyle started his own baseball league, a sport he truly loved and traveled all around Southern California with his family playing in tournaments. Robert also worked at Nassco for a few years as a ShipFitter, he also took up a trade in Carpentry and for many years he enjoyed building kitchens to lay down tile. Dad loved to watch sports right at home. His favorite teams were the Lakers and Chargers and of course he loved eating sweet food, especially pies. During his recent past he enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with family and friends. He was a disabled Vietnam Veteran who served his country. We honor you Dad in Spirit…

Robert Lee Kyle was a father, grandpa, brother, and uncle who will be greatly missed….

We will love you for eternity…