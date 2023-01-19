Arrangements by Preferred Cremation & Burial. Memorial Service was held on January 16, 2023 at Preferred Cremation & Burial Chapel.

Rose Ann Sandoval was born on June 21, 1955, to Manuel and Ophelia Avilez. As a young woman Rose attended college and worked to support herself.

In 1976, Rose became a mother to Teresa. Later, Rose met the love of her life, her husband Richard, while cruising Highland. They were married and spent twenty-four years together, making great memories with their family and friends. They enjoyed raising their family, camping, and attending family gatherings. Rose was a homemaker for most of her life, with four girls that kept her busy between school and various activities. Rose enjoyed reading, cooking, and sightseeing. She loved the beach and would take many rides to cruise the coastline.

We will remember her by her laugh, delicious recipes, and her quick-witted responses and sayings. She was loved by her family and friends and will be truly missed.

On January 8, 2023, Rose passed away at the age of sixty-seven in San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Ophelia Avilez; husband, Richard; and sister Norine.

Left to treasure her memory are brother Manuel; four children: Teresa, Alicia, Christina, and Raquel; seven awesome grandchildren; as well as her beloved dog Marley and bird Scooby that she loved to spend time with; along with extended family and friends