Rosemary Alexander

Graveside Service was held at Singing Hills Memorial Park on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Rosemary was born November 12, 1937, in New Orleans, LA, to Frank Alexander Jr. and Theresa Veal Alexander. She graduated from L.B. Landry High School.

She was married to Calvin Walter Williams and had four children, Carl Williams, Mechell L. Prater, Rose M. Brown and Lois M. Jones. They divorced some years later.

Rosemary received her bachelor’s degree from Fresno State University and master’s degree from National university. She worked for the County of San Diego as a child protective social worker, which she retired from June 1, 2003.

She received Christ at an early age at Olive Branch Baptist Church in New Orleans, LA. She was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in San Diego, CA and of Abundant Living in Ontario, CA until her passing.

She went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2021, she leaves behind her brother, Eugene Alexander.

Children:

Carl Williams, (wife, Sandra) Mechell Prater (husband, Ron) Rose Brown (husband, Nate) Lois Jones (husband, William).

Grandchildren:

Jemaya Hudson, Chantal Brown, Terence Brown, Kathryn Williams, Megan Williams, Kaloub Williams, Kiah Jones, Kesia Jones, Chanda Jones, Ronnie Prater and Amris Prater.

Great-grandchildren:

Jonathan Marchbanks, Jenaya Hudson, Jamal Hudson, Jamie Hudson. and a host of other relatives including, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters Sadie Mae & Marylouise, Yvonne and niece Allene. Brothers; Lawrence, Frank lll, Ralph, and Earl Alexander.