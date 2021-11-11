Ruby Sevier was born on May 11, 1930 in McCrory , Arkansas. Ruby was the first of six children born to the union of John Andrew Mallory and Pearl Crutcher. Ruby completed her education in McCrory. Ruby confessed her hope in Christ at an early age.

Later in Ruby’s life she met the love of her life, AB. They later relocated to San Diego, CA where they married and started their family. Four children were added to their union. Brenda, Jeffrey, Andre, and Beronica. Ruby was a strong woman and was known as the Chief by many and Granny by some.

Ruby was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a friend. She was a wonder mother of all mothers. She loved people and was able to communicate with people of all ages. If you need to talk to someone, whether, it was advice or you where having problems, Ruby was always there to listen and offer her wisdom.

Ruby enjoyed cooking, decorating, dancing and laughter, Ruby was a fun person to be with or around.

On Sunday October 3, 2021 Ruby was called from earthly labor to eternal rest with her loved ones around her. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; John and Pearl, husband, AB, sister, Ruth Mallory, brothers; Andrew Mallory, Clifton Mallory, and son, Andre Sevier.

Ruby leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters; Brenda Woods and Beronica Sevier, son Jeffrey Sevier, brother, Thomas Mallory , sister, Erma Dungins of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren; Darnell Woods, LaTasha Woods, Andreniece Sevier-Blackman, Tyresha Anders, Eugenia Lucious, Latoya Moore, Beronica Moore and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We would like to acknowledge Avis Sevier and Michelle Carter. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.