Rudy Giuliani’s Two Decade Fall from America’s Mayor to MAGA Supporting Criminal Suspect

Twenty years ago, Rudy Giuliani wore the crown of America’s Mayor.

He was the face of America’s resolve after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks that devastated the nation and jump-started a war in Afghanistan that’s finally winding down with American troops pulling out this year on the anniversary of the wicked acts masterminded by Osama bin Laden.

Today, Giuliani is the subject of an investigation that suggests he has betrayed the very country that two decades ago held him in high regard.

Federal agents executed a warrant to search Giuliani’s New York home. While authorities declined to comment, it is believed that the warrants were served to dig up more information on the ex-New York mayor’s alleged engagement in foreign lobbying for officials in Ukraine.

It is also widely held that the investigation also targets Giuliani’s actions as the attorney for former President Donald Trump.

According to departmental guidelines, CNN reported that a search warrant for a lawyer like Giuliani would require sign-off by the highest levels of the Department of Justice, likely by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

CNN noted that in 2019, two Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were indicted on campaign finance charges stemming from an alleged straw donor scheme.

The report alleged that Parnas and Fruman met with Giuliani, helping introduce him to Ukrainian officials. They have pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani, who is as much entrenched with the so-called MAGA movement, faces other legal exposure for his role in the 2020 election.

The election technology company Dominion sued Giuliani in January for defamation “after he spread baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud on his podcast and during TV appearances,” CNN reported.

In the lawsuit, the company focused on how Giuliani continued to claim without evidence that Dominion aided election fraud even after he received a cease-and-desist letter.