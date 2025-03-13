Service was held March 4, 2025, at Preferred Cremation and Burial. Arrangements entrusted to Preferred Cremation and Burial.

On August 10, 1987, Sadie Jones “Moomoo” was born to her loving father Thomas

Jones Senior and her beloved mother Sadie Smith. Sadie Jones was a beloved mother,

sister, daughter, and friend, who passed away peacefully on January 1, 2025, after a

courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 37 years old. Sadie faced her battle with

incredible courage, grace, and an unyielding determination. Throughout her illness, she

continued to be an inspiration to those around her, never letting her fight define her but

instead showing everyone the true meaning of strength. Her faith, her love for her children, and her ability to see beauty in life, even in the hardest of times, were a testament to her unbreakable spirit. Sadie leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience,

and devotion to her children, family, and all those who knew her.

Sadie Jones was a devoted mother to her four children, Dawan, Mark, Shirley, and

Raven, who were the center of her world. As a mother, she gave everything to ensure

her children felt loved, cherished, and supported in every aspect of their lives. Her love

and dedication to them were unshakable, and her children will carry her memory with

them always.

Sadie’s love extended far beyond her immediate family. She was a friend to many and

a comforting presence in the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness, generosity, and ability to make others feel seen and heard were gifts

that she freely shared with all who crossed her path. Her memory will live on in the

hearts of her friends and extended family, who will forever hold her close.

Sadie joins her beloved mother Sadie Smith, her sister Tina Jones, and her brother

Tommy Jones, in heaven with her.

Though we mourn her loss, we find comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace, reunited with her loved ones, and resting in the embrace of our Heavenly Father Jesus Christ.

Rest in peace, dear Sadie…dear “Moomoo.” You will forever be loved, remembered, and missed by all who knew you. Your love and light will continue to guide us until we

are together again.