San Diego Community College District Celebrates Women’s History Month

Jack Beresford, Director, Communications and Public Relations, San Diego Community College

The San Diego Community College District will celebrate Women’s History Month in March with films, exhibits, and discussions, including the 10th Annual Gracia Molina de Pick Feminist Lecture Series and the inaugural Chancellor Constance M. Carroll Humanities Institute Lecture Series.

All events are free and open to the public. Among them:

March 1 – June 1

“Nurturing Humanity: The Divine Feminine in African Art”

A virtual exhibition featuring works from the Mesa College Foundation World Cultures Collection with a focus on representations of the divine feminine, figures that are responsible for nurturing, protecting and ensuring balance for humanity.

The exhibit can be accessed through this link.

Friday, March 5, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

“Discussion of Contemporary Women’s Literature”

Delve into the works of women who have overcome obstacles to survive and reach their goals. Presented by Miramar College.

Please use this Zoom link .

March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“City Women Rock”

City Women Rock is a one-day summit hosted by City College that is focused on inspiring, encouraging and empowering leadership development. Join us for this program is focused on motivating students through leadership, empowerment, self-care and access to voice.

To view City Women Rock, tune into the City College YouTube channel .

Monday, March 8, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

10th Annual Gracia Molina de Pick Feminist Lecture Series

“Segregation, Racism and Neglect that led Chicano Park & the Monumental Murals to becoming a National Landmark”

The 10th Annual Gracia Molina de Pick Feminist Lecture Series kicks off with this presentation led by guest speaker Josephine S. Talamantez. The Gracia Molina de Pick Feminist Lecture Series honors the founder of the San Diego Mesa College Chicana/o Studies Department and recognizes her lifelong commitment to education, feminism, and dedication to the community college mission. This series has attracted a wide range of campus and community members to reflect on the importance of Chicana/o Studies, women’s rights, civil rights, community service, and education. Events are co-sponsored by the Chicano Latino Heritage Celebration committee, the Humanities Institute, and the Chicana/o Studies Department.

Register through this link .

Wednesday, March 10, from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Womxn in Stem”

A City College presentation highlighting women of color to offer lessons in embarking on a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Register through this link .

Thursday, March 11, from 12 to 1 p.m.

“Time to Heal Our Women”

An interactive, Mesa College Zoom event detailing the experiences of marginalized women of color.

Please use this Zoom link .



Friday, March 12, from 12 to 2 p.m.

“Light, Color, Madness: Memorializing Women’s Resistance in Francoist Spain.”

This presentation will explore how women in the 1930s and 1940s rebelled against the Franco dictatorship and how activists in Spain today find inspiration from “feminine” forms of resistance. Presented by Mesa College.

Please register in advance through this link .

Monday, March 15, from 11:10 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.

“Local Women Artists Reflect on 2020”

A panel discussion featuring Mesa College professors Alessandra Moctezuma and Cara Smulevitz. Moctezuma curated the exhibition Twenty Women Artists: NOW, on view at the Oceanside Museum of Art that reflects on the challenging conditions women face today. Moctezuma and Smulevitz will provide some highlights of the exhibition and the curatorial process.

Register in advance through this link .

Tuesday, March 16, from 11:10 to 12:35 p.m.

“Shattering Gender Bias against Women in the Workplace”

A discussion about the real-life gender biases women encounter in the workforce and effective strategies to handle them successfully. Presented by Mesa College.

Register for this session through this link .

Wednesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Mentoring Women: Hiring Equity and Excellence for Women in Higher Education”

A discussion with women and supporters of women who share a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion for those climbing the career ladder. Presented by City College.

Please use this Zoom link.

Thursday, March 18, 3 p.m.

“Aeschylus’ Oresteia and Athenian Politics” Presented by Chancellor Constance M. Carroll

The inaugural Chancellor Constance M. Carroll Humanities Institute Lecture Series at Mesa College features Chancellor Constance M. Carroll discussing Aeschylus’ Oresteia and Athenian Politics. This lecture explores the complex role of tragedy as a unique art form in ancient Greece, especially in the great city-state and later empire of Athens. In addition to its great poetic and literary impact, tragedy also was associated with contemporary politics, sometimes mirroring the contexts and tensions of the military, judicial, and civic issues of the day. Nowhere was the nexus between tragedy and politics clearer than in the plays of the great tragedian, Aeschylus. His most complete work, The Oresteia, which is the subject of the lecture, demonstrates this close relationship in a compelling manner.

Please register in advance for this session through this link .

Tuesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Women Victim/Women Survivors”

A sobering presentation featuring local organizations and survivors of sex trafficking, working to raise awareness of sex trafficking, human trafficking, and labor exploitation. Presented by Mesa College.

Register in advance through this link.

Wednesday, March 24, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

“Women Facing the Climate Crisis”

Join us as we read and discuss selections from All We Can Save,” a collection of illuminating essays from women at the forefront of the climate movement who are harnessing truth, courage, and solutions to lead humanity forward.

Please register in advance through this link.

Thursday, March 25, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

“Leading as a Black Woman: Pathway to the Presidency”

This City College webinar will highlight the experiences of Black community college leaders from across the country.

Register in advance through Eventbrite .

In addition, City College-based jazz station KSDS Jazz 88.3 will celebrate Women’s History Month by featuring a different artiste every day of March. The theme this year: great jazz pianists.

