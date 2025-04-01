San Diego H.S. Baseball Classic 2025

By Charles Warren, Contributing Writer

When asked for one word to capture the spirit of the game, Black Baseball Media CEO and Co-Founder Coach E took a moment, letting the energy of the evening settle before confidently stating, “Element.” He elaborated that baseball is more than just a game—it’s about embracing every element of competition, teamwork, and passion, shaping not just the players but the community that rallies behind them.

On March 22, 2025, baseball fans gathered at the University of San Diego for the highly anticipated San Diego High School Baseball Classic, an event organized by the All-Hands-on Deck Foundation and Black Baseball Media. While two games were played that evening, the spotlight was on the intense rivalry matchup between Lincoln High School and Morse High School. The atmosphere was electric, and those in attendance were treated to a memorable night of high school baseball.

In a dominant performance, Lincoln High School secured a resounding 9-1 victory over Morse High School, as reported by the MaxPreps Sports website. This win was especially significant for Lincoln, as it was only their fifth victory in 18 meetings between the two teams since the Spring 2016-2017 baseball season. Morse still holds the historical edge in the rivalry, leading with 13 wins over Lincoln.

The game was more than just a contest between two teams; it was a celebration of high school baseball, community pride, and competition. Fans from both schools filled the stands, showing their support with cheers, school colors, and an undeniable passion for the sport. The crowd enjoyed not only the game but also the lively music and the snack bar, adding to the vibrant experience of the evening.

As the players took the field, emotions ran high. The intensity of the matchup was evident in the dugouts, where players shouted in an effort to distract opposing hitters and pitchers. The game felt like a playoff matchup, with every pitch and swing carrying weight, even though it was only a regular-season contest. The energy in the ballpark was intense, and each play sparked enthusiastic reactions from the crowd.

Lincoln High School’s impressive performance showcased their growth and determination to turn the tide in this long-standing rivalry. Their 9-1 win over Morse sends a strong message that they are a team to watch this season.

The San Diego High School Baseball Classic 2025 was a true celebration of baseball, bringing together students, parents, and sports enthusiasts for an unforgettable night. With Lincoln’s victory, the rivalry continues to evolve, and fans from both sides eagerly anticipate their next meeting on the diamond.

For full stories and photos only published in print, pick up a paper at a newsstand near you, or check out the latest edition of our newspaper on Thursday each week.