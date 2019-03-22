‘SPRING INTO STEAM’ WORKSHOPS EXPLORE OCEANOGRAPHY, COMPUTER CODING

For the third year in a row, the San Diego Public Library (SDPL) will host a series of science-focused classes and workshops, part of a city-wide effort to prepare young people for careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) subjects.

Spring into STEAM programs are offered for free to youth ages nine through 12. This year, the theme is Dive In! and libraries will offer programming in collaboration with local science experts and organizations including Microsoft, San Diego Coastkeeper, ThoughtSTEM and The League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers.

“There is no question about the importance of introducing STEAM concepts to youth as early as possible,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “At SDPL, we are offering programs throughout the entire library system so that all San Diego youth have an opportunity to participate. We are fortunate to have so many partners that want to help us achieve this goal.”

Classes and workshops will be held at all 36 libraries across the City during the months of March, April and May. There are six programs to choose from: Making Waves – learn about the science behind sea life and build your own watershed; Go Beneath the Waves with Minecraft – code your own aquatic environment using Microsoft technology; Hurricanes vs. Houses – learn how tropical storms come about and the impact on land and sea; Create-a-Creature – see how marine life has adapted over time; and Underwater Coding – learn coding using Scratch, a visual computer programming language

Program dates, times and locations are available on the library’s website: sandiego.gov/public-library/spring-into-steam. Advanced registration is required.