San Diego Native Serves Navy at DoD’s Premier Communication Institution

Seaman Rashan Jefferson, a native of San Diego, California, is serving at Defense Information School (DINFOS), the premier communication learning institution, vital to the success of public affairs professionals across the Department of Defense, the United States government, and international partners.

By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Jefferson attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 2008. Today, Jefferson uses skills and values similar to those learned in San Diego.

“I grew up running track, so I learned the importance of hard work,” said Jefferson.

This lesson continues to help Jefferson while serving in the military.

Serving in the Navy means Jefferson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy helps keep the seas safe,” said Jefferson. “I’m proud of serving as a section leader inside our Navy detachment. I serve as a mediator between the students and the staff.”

As Jefferson and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot because my brother, my father and grandfathers were all in the Navy,” added Jefferson. “I’m the only female that joined, so that’s an accomplishment I’m proud of. Just to be a part of this lineage of service is an honor.”