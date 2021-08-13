Sandra Ann Marie Bell-Williams was born February 15, 1956 and was preceded in death by her mother Christine Jones and brother Willie Lewis Jones.

On July 18, 2021, Sandra Williams got her wings while peacefully sleeping.

Sandra and Jessie Williams took the oath of marriage on January 25, 1981.

She was a lifelong resident of San Dieg CA. Sandra accepted the Lord at a young age and continued serving Christ at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Sandra had a passion for the medical field, she was a brilliant Healthcare Coordinator who was able to meticulously manage facilities and patient records while serving as a military spouse (Navy) for over 40 years. She also served 23 years as an outstanding member of the Women’s Auxiliary Post 310 San Diego, CA. She enjoyed listening to various music from Rhythm and Blues to Gospel and loved listening to it live. She loved fashion from the latest hairstyles, jewelry, clothes and shoes. Sandra also enjoyed traveling, cooking, dancing until the music stopped and caring for her dog “Cookie” as well as spending time with her family and friends. She was very energetic, possessed an exuberant personality and was known for her ability to sense when people needed her help. She touched many lives with her generosity and care by cooking homemade meals for the homeless, less fortunate, and women’s shelters.

She is survived by her soulmate Jessie Williams, two sons: Christopher (Teona) and Johnathan (Fatema),

Grandchildren: Trevyn, Christena and Johnathan Akeem, siblings: Maurice (Tina) of Pine Bluff

Arkansas, Arlene of Pine Bluff Arkansas, Renee (Grant) of Monterey California, Carolyn (Philip) of Charleston South Carolina, and Shannon (Shandra) of Cambridge, Massachusetts. She leaves to cherish her memory, nieces: Tamara, Renadja (Trey), Jasmine (Corey), Marquaita (Chatom), Onisha (Ben), LaRhonda (SanTwain), and nephews: Eric, Marlando (Renee), Kenneth, Corey (Candice), LaTorre, Derek (Becca), and Maurice (FaCheryl) and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Sandra left us with a great message: “God Got Us.”

We Love you! Love your husband, brothers, sisters, sons, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.