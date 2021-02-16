Scholarships, Opportunities Available at Fourth Annual Black College Expo

High school students across San Diego County have the chance to connect from their own home with representatives from historically black colleges by participating in the Fourth Annual San Diego Black College Expo virtual college fair on Feb. 18. Some students will even get on-the-spot college admissions and scholarships.

The San Diego County Office of Education is proud to again sponsor the annual event in partnership with the National College Resources Foundation as a way to bring opportunities for students in our region.

The expo will be from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 18.

Live seminars include:

How to Find Money for College

How to Start a Business

Why Attend An HBCU

411 for the Student Athlete

Representatives from about 50 historically black colleges and universities will consult with students about their higher-education options. Students will also have the opportunity to get help with completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“Our mission is to make sure students are prepared for the next stage of life after leaving our schools,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, county superintendent of schools. “The Black College Expo is a unique opportunity for us to connect young people with options that could unlock their future success.”

The Black College Expo was developed more than 20 years ago to help empower underrepresented students, demystify the college admissions process, and promote equal access to higher education by providing positive guidance and pathways. The event seeks to educate all students about historically black colleges and universities.

Students and education professionals can register for free.