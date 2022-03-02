SD City Council Accepts $8.3 Million in Utility and Rental Aid

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the San Diego City Council accepted additional aid to help low-income tenants pay utility and rent bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voice & Viewpoint Staff

The aid, which comes in the form of $8.3 million dollars, is part of the federal government’s reallocation of rental relief funds that is directly rewarding counties and cities that have been successful in giving aid to the people that need it most.

“The fact that so much of the previous funding has been expended and we’re now eligible for an additional $8.3 million speaks volumes about the hard work the commission has done on this program,” said Councilmember Vivian Moreno, during the March 1 Council meeting.

The City’s current rent relief program is run by the San Diego Housing Commission, which has given out more than $176 million dollars in relief to about 15,900 households in need. Most approved applicants earn 30% or less of the county’s median income, meaning that the money went the most to households that were considered “extremely low income.”

Although this new allocation of money will go towards aiding San Diegans, it is unclear how long those funds will last, considering that the Housing Commission has received more than 42,000 applications for assistance.

“We’re clearly not going to be able to help everybody,” said Councilmember Marni von Wilpert during the March 1 Council meeting.

To apply for rental or utility aid, visit the San Diego Housing Commission website.