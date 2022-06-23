The Footsteps of Yesterday Still Matter Today

SDAAMFA’s ‘The Buses Are Coming’ Exhibition Opens To The Public

By Amara Beaty, Contributing Writer

An outdoor exhibition presented by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA) commemorating the Civil Rights Era Freedom Riders was unveiled at Quartyard in Downtown San Diego on June 17.

The evening started with performances by the high-school-aged youth of SCAN-Harbor Elite Music of New York, led by one of the youngest Freedom Riders, Lewis Zuchman, since 1987. Five Black girls and boys took over the stage in coordinated black, white, and red outfits; the girls wore box-braided singles and slicked-back buns.

After the exhibit honored the Freedom Riders with a collection of the 300 mug shots of the civil rights activists imprisoned for their protesting. Seven of these many activists were present at the event, seated front row.

