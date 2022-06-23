SDSU Juneteenth Celebration – Let Freedom Ring!

Event community members, including students and partners from the San Diego Community College District, came out to honor Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day,” at SDSU.

By Ahliyah S. Chambers, Contributing Writer

Hundreds gathered at San Diego State University on Friday, June 17th, for their first in-person Juneteenth Celebration. Staff, faculty, and students within the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity came together to plan the event, which took place from 11am-3pm.

The Juneteenth Celebration was held in the middle of campus on Campanile Walkway in front of Hepner Hall. Event community members, including students and partners from the San Diego Community College District, came out to honor Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day,” at SDSU.

