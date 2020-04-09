Here’s what you need to know about the SDUSD Chromebook Distribution Schedule

HOURS

AM = 9:00 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. | PM = 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

LOCATIONS

Clairemont High School, 4150 Ute Dr., San Diego, CA 92117

Crawford High School, 4191 Colts Way, San Diego, CA 92115

Hoover High School, 4474 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115

Lincoln High School, 4777 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92113

Morse High School, 6905 Skyline Dr., San Diego, CA 92114

San Diego High School, 1405 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101

Scripps Ranch High, 10410 Falcon Way, San Diego, CA 92131

DETAILED SCHEDULE

Click the image below to download the 5 page Laptop Distribution Schedule PDF

CHROMEBOOKS WILL BE:

Distributed now through April 24.

Distributed at seven high school sites for nearby school clusters, by drive up, or walk up.

Loaned out to TK-12 SDUSD students who do not have a computer or tablet at home. Chromebooks must be returned at the end of the school year.

PICK UP INSTRUCTIONS:

Drive Up: Remain in your vehicle and follow the designated path. A staff member will come to your vehicle to deliver the laptop to you.

Walk Up: Form a line in the designated area. Maintain 6-foot social distancing protocol. Wear your face covering (mask, scarf, bandana).

Parents: Bring photo ID and your child’s Student ID, School ID card, or your child’s DOB and address.

Write out on a sheet of paper, in large print so staff can read it from a distance of 6 feet, your child’s name, ID number, or date of birth and address. Carry this with you to the line or place on the dash or your car and be prepared to show it to staff.

Students in middle or high school may pick up their laptop device without a parent or guardian present.

SOURCE: SDUSD Communications Department