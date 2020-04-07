SDUSD Laptops for Learning

***Check our April 9th issue for more information***

By San Diego Unified School District

On Monday, April 6th, SDUSD students on a traditional calendar returned from spring break and resumed online learning. SDUSD has shared 15 days of new instructional resources on the district web site at sandi.net and many teachers have been posting lesson plans and other materials to support student learning. As SDUSD transitions to full Distance Learning, some families will need support. SDUSD is committed to having a Distance Learning program that is accessible to all San Diego Unified students. The District will be issuing Chromebook laptops for students for their use for the remainder of the school year. These devices will be returned at the end of the academic year.

Chromebook laptops: Any student in grades TK-12 who does not have a computer or tablet device at home will be issued a Chromebook laptop between April 6th and April 24th. Pick-up locations are at the following high schools: Clairemont, Crawford, Hoover, Lincoln, Morse, San Diego High, and Scripps Ranch. Please refer to the charts communication to identify the pick up date and time for your student. Please go to the pick-up location that is closest to your home. You will receive a message from the district reminding you of your pick-up date.

Internet Connectivity: Qualifying families within the Cox service area are encouraged to sign up for the Connect2Compete program offering free Cox installation and internet services for the next 60 days. Additional options will also be provided to you during your Chromebook laptop pick-up time.

Alphabetical Distribution Site List (visit only the site for your child’s school):

Clairemont High School

Crawford High School

Hoover High School

Lincoln High School

Morse High School

San Diego High School

Scripps Ranch High School

PICK UP PROCEDURES

When you arrive at the location, please ensure you adhere to all social distancing guidelines and have your nose and mouth covered. Staff will be adhering to the guidelines on social distancing and following protocols to protect everyone. All laptops will be sanitized prior to distribution and must be returned at the end of the school year. We will be offering both drive up and walk up distribution processes.

Drive Up Directions:

Please remain in your vehicle at all times and follow directions for the designated path. A staff member will come to your vehicle. Stretch your hand out to get your devices. The staff member will do the same.

Walk Up Directions:

Form a line in the designated area and maintain the 6-foot social distancing protocol. Please do not bring anyone other than those absolutely necessary. Keep your family close together, to make the 6-foot distance between families easier.

Face Coverings: If you have a mask or a “do-it-yourself” face covering (scarf, bandana), please wear it to the pick up site. The County of San Diego is encouraging this for all encounters outside of your home.

Please bring your photo ID and show proof of identity for your child by providing your:

1. Child’s school ID card OR

2. Student ID number OR

3. Child’s date of birth and address

4. Write your child’s name, ID number, or date of birth and address in large print on a sheet of paper that can be easily ready by staff members from a distance of at least 6 feet. Carry this with you to the line or place on the dash or your car and be prepared to show it to staff.

*Students in middle or high school may pick up their laptop device without a parent or guardian present.

Distance Learning is new for all of us and everyone is a learner in this process. Many educators may be entering into new learning as San Diego Unified shifts to teaching students in an online setting. Please be patient if you do not hear from your teacher on day one. These are unprecedented times which require innovation, and the SDUSD family appreciates your patience as we all rise to meet new challenges together.