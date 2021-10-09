Select Committee on the January 6 Committee, Led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, Sends Out Subpoenas

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Led by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the Select Committee on the January 6 Committee has sent out a second round of subpoenas to 11 people tied to the events leading up to the Jan 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The violent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been marginalized by the members of the Republican Party in the U.S. House. Several members have been implicated as having a connection with the planning of the attack, which happened on the day President Joseph Biden’s election was officially certified.

“The Select Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, in order to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend to the House and its relevant committees, corrective laws, policies, procedures rules, or regulations,” wrote Chairman Thompson on September 28.

The subpoenas include demands for various records. Those documents include requests for information on the planning, funding, and participation in events around January 6. The Select Committee issued subpoenas for records from the following individuals and their associated entities, and has instructed the individuals to testify at depositions:

Amy Kremer, founder and Chair of Women for America First (WFAF)

Kylie Kremer, founder and Executive Director of WFAF.

Cynthia Chafian, submitted the first permit application on behalf of WFAF for the January 6th rally, and founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition.

Caroline Wren, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “VIP Advisor.”

Maggie Mulvaney, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “VIP Lead.”

Justin Caporale, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Project Manager.”

Tim Unes, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Stage Manager.”

Megan Powers, of MPowers Consulting LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.”

Hannah Salem, of Salem Strategies LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.”

Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “On-Site Supervisor.”

Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign official, reportedly involved in the organization of the January 5th and 6th rallies and was in direct communication with the former President about the rallies.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and the host of the podcast BURKEFILE. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke