Senator Cory Booker (D-NY), Environmental Justice Advocate, Proud to Receive NNPA Leadership Award

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) recently joined EPA Administrator Michael Regan, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Ironbound Community Corporation, and New Jersey Environmental Justice Alliance for an environmental justice tour of the Ironbound neighborhood in Newark.

A roundtable discussion on federal policies to address issues affecting environmental justice communities followed the tour, which put, in a nutshell, the work Sen. Booker has accomplished during his stellar political career.

“Since my early days as a tenant rights lawyer in Newark, I’ve seen how underserved communities and communities of color bear the burden of legacy pollution, toxic Superfund sites, and the lack of clean air or water,” Sen. Booker stated in a news release.

“I was proud to host Administrator Regan, Commissioner LaTourette, and local environmental justice advocates for this important tour and discussion that underscores the urgent need to address stark environmental inequalities and racism.”

He continued:

“Such discussions between local, state, and federal entities are essential to ensuring residents in overlooked communities across the United States are given the tools, resources, and funding they need to achieve environmental justice.”

Sen. Booker, who served two terms as Newark mayor before his election to the Senate, will receive the 2021 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) National Leadership Award for excellence and innovative leadership in Black America.

Drs. James Hildreth and Ebony Hilton, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Missouri), and Olympic record-setter Allyson Felix also will receive National Leadership Awards from the NNPA, the trade association of more than 230 African American-owned newspapers and media companies.

It’s free to register for the ceremony, which takes place virtually at www.virtualnnpa2021.com.

“I’m humbled and honored to be honored by the National Newspaper Publishers Association,” Sen. Booker remarked.

“The members of the NNPA provide an invaluable service to their communities, shining a light on issues that affect Black Americans and our families.

“I stand with the NNPA and its membership in their efforts to inform, educate, and advance their mission of promoting a more just, equal society.”