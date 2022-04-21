Sharon Lee Corbin-Harris was born on February 11, 1948, to Freddie Lee and Essie Mae Arnold in Tallahassee, Florida. She was the oldest of five children born to their union.

In the early 1950’s, the family relocated to San Diego, CA, where Sharon flourished academically and socially. She excelled in and completed her formal education at Abraham Lincoln High School in 1966. She was well known for her intelligence, smile, bubbly personality, kind, and helpful spirit, as well as her public speaking abilities. She continued her education within the capacity of Kelsey Jennings Business College and San Diego State University.

Sharon and her family became members of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. C. J. Johnson. From a young age, Sharon participated in many religious and social activities, including, but not limited to being a representative for Mt. Zion at the Baptist National Conventions as a speaker, a Sunday School Secretary for Mt. Zion, and an AKA Debutante. During her lifetime, she was always a constant member of a house of worship. She accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age and knew the Lord. Her church memberships have included Greater Jackson Memorial, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist, St. Stephens COGIC, Faith Chapel, Zion COGIC of Toledo, OH, and St Paul AME of Toledo, OH. Within her working and entrepreneurial career, Sharon was also the church secretary for the late Bishop George McKinney of St. Stephens COGIC and for Pastor James Whitmill of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

In August of 1967, Sharon married Douglas C. Corbin and to their union, Anicia Denise and Douglas Freddie Eugene were born. Sharon later married Benjamin A. Harris in April of 1982. To their union was born Robert Arnold and Jessica Simona. Their union was also complemented with three more children, Benjamin Allen Jr., Constance Chery, and Bridgette Rushell. In 1989, the family unit relocated from San Diego to Toledo, OH. Sharon continued to supplement her spiritual growth by joining her husband and becoming a member of the Zion COGIC.

Sharon was affectionately known as “Mom, Grandma Sharon, Aunt Sharon, Cousin Sharon, and Sister Sharon.” She was a lifelong learner who was able to fulfill her greatest desire, which was to be a wife and mom. Among the many gifts that she offered and instilled in each of her children the most treasured are: love, family, true spiritual understanding, healthy eating, quality education and living, and a knowledge of Black History.

Sharon Lee Corbin-Harris ascended on March 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her dearest father Freddie Lee, her youngest sister Deborah Alfreda Trent, her husband Benjamin A. Harris, and daughter Bridgette R. Connor. Left to hold precious memories of Sharon include her mother Essie M. Arnold; her siblings: Sandra Juanita William, Freddie Douglas Arnold and Sevon Troy Arnold; her children: Anicia D. Corbin, Douglas F.E. Corbin, Robert A. Harris, Jessica S. Lothery, Constance Burton and Benjamin A. Harris Jr.; her grandchildren: Anitra, Cheryce, Florence, Danicia, Dionee, Deja, Douglas Calvin, Kaya, Zoe, Ahsan, Yasin, Salimah, Tariq, Maysun, Darryelle, Darrinda, Darryl, III and Robert; her great-grandchildren: Zaria, Xavier, LaMarcus and Brycen; her endeared aunts: Rachel Lakes and Sadie Rackley; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, great-cousins, extended family and many, many friends.