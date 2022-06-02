Funeral services were held on 05/24/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Sherron Dee Morgan was born on June 21, 1946. She passed away on May 10th, 2022, at the age of 75.

Sherron was born in San Diego, California, to Gervace Evelyn Portlock and Ceilan D. Morgan.

Sherron is survived by her beloved son Raymond K. Morgan, sister Marty Hamby, sister LaDean Hatcher, brother Gary Kieth Morgan, niece Marvita Herring and family, niece Rosslynne Ludden and family, and countless of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sherron grew up attending Bethel AME Church until the age of 12. She then became a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she accepted the Lord as her personal Savior. She then became a member of Mt. Erie Baptist.

This is her beloved church where she praised and worshiped God. Sherron sang in the choir and was known as “Songbird Sherron.” Sherron attended local Elementary Schools through her senior year at San Diego High School, where she graduated in 1964. Soon after, she attended Berkeley University where she earned a degree as an English Major.

She worked as an educator, then eventually worked for the San Diego County Court system. She then became a Funeral Directress at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary until she retired.

After retiring, Sherron shared her time at Paradise Valley Hospital’s Volunteer Program where she graciously gave 17-plus years of herself.

She loved her position at Paradise Valley Hospital where she mentored hundreds of young students, retirees, and mentally challenged volunteers. She believed that we are all able to give with a loving heart.

She was the first to volunteer for Heart Walks, Club Walks and to promote The Center for Health Promotion with Mrs. Jane Campbell.

Sherron is predeceased by her Mother, Ms. Gervace Morgan, and Father, Ceilan Morgan, her beloved Aunt Dortheria, also known as Aunt Dot, and her special friend Mrs. Vernie Brooks.

Sherron is loved by many. She shines bright. She loved the Lord, she loved her family, and she loved her church.