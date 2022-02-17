Shirley Doris Woods was born on August 26, 1940, in Emerson, Arkansas, to Geneva Rufus and Willie B. Pugh. She began her formal education at Emerson Wayne Elementary and McMitress High School, where she was a good student and Captain of the girls’ basketball team.

In 1957 the family moved to San Diego, California, where she continued her education at San Diego High School and San Diego City College.

In 1958, Shirley met and married the love of her life, John L. Woods, and together they had four children: Michelle D. Carter, John L. Woods, Jr., Kim L. Woods, and La Shawn Woods Darensbourg.

Shirley served two terms as President of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post #5179.

Shirley was an excellent dancer and performed in many competitions in and around Arkansas; dancing was a dream of hers. She was an exceptional athlete, with a passion for basketball and track and field. Shirley enjoyed poetry, Motown classic music, reading, and black-and-white movies. Her all-time favorite movie was ‘High Anxiety’.

Shirley was a kind and generous person who gave without concern for receiving anything back. She helped raise many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several neighborhood children, stepping in as surrogate mother and provider. She will truly be missed by all.

Shirley passed on January 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Woods; parents, Geneva and Willie Pugh; brother, Willie Pugh, Jr.; and daughter, Kim L. Woods.

Left to celebrate Shirley’s homegoing are daughters, Michelle D. Carter and La Shawn Woods Darensbourg (Johan); son, John L. Woods Jr. (Audrey); sisters: Billie Ann Hayes and Patricia Braxton; all of San Diego; as well as 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.