Funeral services were held on August 12, 2022, at North Park Apostolic Church with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Shirley Jean Fuller was born on December 27, 1949, in San Diego, CA, to loving parents Eliza Mae Bradley and Curtis Eugene Taylor. Shirley was born and raised in San Diego, California. Shirley Johnson attended and graduated from the San Diego High graduating class of 1968. She married Roger J. Johnson Sr. for 19 years where she gave birth to 3 beautiful children, Charlotte M. Johnson, Cassandra Johnson (preceded in death), and Roger Johnson II.

Shirley Johnson later re-married George Fuller (preceded in death) They were married for one year. She and ”Poppa George” as he was known by her children and great-grandchildren. Poppa George and Momma Shirley loved to travel on boat cruises and spend time together out at the casinos, good food, and enjoying the scene at Seaport Village. Shirley Fuller was a long-time worker for General Dynamics and 16 years from Walmart where she retired as the “Door Greeter.”

A longtime member of Jackson Memorial C.O.G.I.C and now attending Victory Christian Fellowship Ministries Inc, where Pastor Clarence N. Agard Jr is the presiding Pastor, where she has been taught the word of God. Known as “Mother Shirley” and the church bus driver, and spending long hours with the youth during vacation bible school for many summers. She was very committed in all areas as a mother and church Mother. She served on the usher board at Jackson Memorial, where Pastor J. A. Blake is the presiding Pastor. Her home was always welcome to anyone. Her patience, love, kindness, friendship, and being available to anyone when they needed her are what will be missed about her.

Shirley Fuller gained her wings on July 24, 2022, at 3:23 pm. She is preceded in death by her mother, Eliza Mae Bradley, Father, Curtis Eugene Taylor, and her sister, Brenda Castle. Left behind to cherish her precious memories: Husband, George Fuller, Children, Charlotte Johnson-Boyd, Son in law Darrin M. Boyd, Cassandra Johnson (preceded in death) Roger J. Johnson II; Mother, Eliza Mae Bradley; Father (Curtis Eugene Taylor) Sisters, Brenda Castle (preceded in death), Yvonne Hicks, Granddaughter, Chantal Sanders, Grandchildren, Domonique Johnson, Armondo Soto, Robert Reynolds, Roger J Johnson III, Kareem Johnson, Kayden Smith, Jordan Franklin, Tatyana Johnson; Great grandchildren, Malachi Sanders, Moya Sanders, Micah Sanders, Leshawn Javier Johnson, Jah’Rari Johnson, Sekani Johnson Lyahna Johnson and devoted pets Lattie, Pinkawink, Jiggy, and Cali Boyd(cats); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.