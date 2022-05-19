Funeral services were held on 05/13/2022 at 31st Street 7th Day Adventist Church with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Sonja Julia Shaw was born in San Diego, California, on June 23, 1944. She was the eldest daughter of John D. Shaw and Beulah Maxine McCoy. Sonja had an older brother, Dr. Walter J. Shaw, who was born exactly the same day as Sonja, only one year earlier. She also had two younger sisters, Synthia and Sylvia. They were twins.

Sonja went to Lincoln High School in San Diego, CA, and graduated in 1962. She later attended

Kelsey-Jenny Business School. Sonja began her professional career as an Airline Reservationist for PSA Airlines in 1969. She worked for the Airlines for over 50 years. Later, PSA Airlines became American Airlines, which is the company Sonja retired from in 2019. Sonja was a dedicated and loyal employee and she made many friends over the years.

Sonja played the piano and sang at her high school and at the 31st Street SDA Church. Many of her first cousins and friends sang in the choir. Sonja had a son, Byron Shaw. Affectionately, he was called “Casper” by his family. Unfortunately, Casper passed away on February 19, 1991.

Sonja married Dr. James E. White on Sunday, February 2, 1992. She and James loved to travel together. Sonja and James lived in Murrieta, CA. Later moved to Winston Salem, North Carolina. Sonja and James continued to travel and met many dear friends.

Sonja had a deep faith from her spiritual upbringing in the SDA Church. She loved the Lord and prayed daily. Sonja was baptized by the leadership of Elder Black when she was eleven years old. She dedicated herself to the Lord and remained a Devoured Christian all her life.

Sonja’s father, John D. Shaw, mother, Beulah Maxine Shaw-Cotton, her son, Byron Shaw, her younger sister, Sylvia Shaw, and husband, Dr. James E. White, all preceded her in death. Sonja leaves behind her devoted brother, Dr. Walter J. Shaw, sister in law, Dr. Candace J. Shaw, her younger loyal sister, Synthia Corum, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends from all over the country.