Soul Swap Meet Finds Success in New Location

Article and Photos By Brian Goodin, Contributing Writer

The Soul Swap Meet has been up and running since 2018. Until now it has been one of San Diego’s best kept secrets. No longer is this the case. Once held south of Interstate 8, the Soul Swap Meet started at its new location from 10am-3pm at 8253 Ronson Rd in Kearny Mesa on September 19th at a largely commercial industrial area which has a variety of Asian restaurants and grocery stores. There are also enough craft breweries and outdoor shopping spots to satisfy the COVID-19 conditions San Diego is experiencing. It’s the perfect venue to pick up an assortment of goods and products that you need or didn’t know you needed.

Thanks to a most enterprising and inspiring young African American woman, Shala Waines, a beautiful opportunity has emerged for lots of entrepreneurs who look just like her, to a great degree. Ms. Waines is the creator of the Soul Swap Meet, which gives people of all races a chance to support African American vendors in a time when they need it most, during an economic crisis that is disproportionately impacting the African American community.

On September 19th the Soul Swap Meet was comprised of 42 vendors, one as young as 15 years old. The products ranged from candles to clothing and everything in between. These items will be available for sale each month. Future Soul Swap meets will be held on the following dates: October 17th, November 21st, December 5th and December 19th from 10am-3pm. Ms. Waines believes everyone should be an entrepreneur and she is doing her part to build generational wealth among people who look like her. You all are invited to come out and support these amazing and hardworking vendors.