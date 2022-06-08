Statement from Rep. Scott Peters Re: Election Results

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

On June 7, Congressman Scott Peters issued the following statement after taking a commanding lead in the primary election for California’s new 50th congressional district:

“Thank you to the voters who signaled with tonight’s results that they want to send me back to Congress to represent this extraordinary and diverse new district. I’m grateful for their confidence, particularly given the gravity of the problems we now face, with so many of our most cherished freedoms at stake.

“The ability of women to make choices about their own bodies, free from government interference, is at stake. The freedom of every American to vote in free and fair elections and the freedom to trust in our democratic institutions is at stake. The freedom to live in a country free from the fear of constant mass shootings and random acts of violence in our markets, churches and schools is at stake. The very health of our planet is at stake, and I am as committed as anyone to continue to do everything in my power to tackle these problems and craft solutions that are real and permanent and as thoughtful as the problems are serious.”

Peters said that for the remainder of 2022 he’ll continue to represent the people of California’s 52nd congressional district with the same energy and commitment he’s always brought to the job. He also plans to learn more about the new district he hopes to represent.

Scott Peters is a Democrat who has served in the House of Representatives since 2013. He was the first Democrat to represent San Diego City Council District 1, and he defeated a 12-year Republican incumbent in 2012 to turn San Diego’s congressional delegation to a democratic majority for the first time in County history. He is a member of the powerful House Energy & Commerce committee, Vice Chair for Policy of the New Democrat Coalition, which is the largest ideological caucus in the House, and he is a Vice Chair for the Western Region of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.