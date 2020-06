Stevie Wonder has long used music to protest racism and injustice. Some of the most stirring music Wonder created was his protest music. On this playlist, powerful pieces such as “Black Man”, “Pastime Paradise”, and “Conversation Peace” help fortify for the long march ahead. Stevie Wonder’s use of his genius to speak for the voiceless while striving for healing and equity is worth a resounding “Thank you”.

Spotify Playlist courtesy of Lori Lakin Hutcherson