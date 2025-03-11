Stopgap Bill Advances as Congress Moves to Prevent Shutdown

By Stacy M. Brown, BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

A newly introduced stopgap bill in Congress aims to extend government funding through the end of the 2025 fiscal year, providing critical financial support for federal agencies and essential programs. The legislation, formally titled the “Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025,” is designed to avert a government shutdown, but its broader implications extend across the country. The bill sustains funding for federal agencies that oversee national healthcare, education, housing, and law enforcement programs. Medicaid provisions remain intact, delaying cuts to Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payments, which assist hospitals serving low-income patients. Republicans said the extension ensures continued care for vulnerable populations in states heavily reliant on federal healthcare dollars. Housing and urban development programs also remain funded, preserving rental assistance and homelessness prevention initiatives. However, concerns persist that flat funding levels will not account for rising costs, leaving states and local governments to bridge potential gaps in affordable housing efforts. Education funding remains steady, but school districts that depend on federal support may face difficulties maintaining services as costs increase.

The bill also upholds funding for federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and other key institutions responsible for public safety. Grants supporting state and local policing initiatives are maintained, though some lawmakers argue additional resources are needed to address crime prevention and community policing efforts. Beyond immediate fiscal concerns, the bill extends the authority of the U.S. Parole Commission for another year, continuing federal oversight in key areas of criminal justice. In some regions, officials and advocates have pushed for more localized control over parole and sentencing decisions, but the current measure ensures federal jurisdiction remains unchanged. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have weighed in on the bill’s broader implications. Some have criticized the measure for failing to provide increased funding for essential programs, while others argue that maintaining current spending levels is necessary to avoid further fiscal uncertainty. The proposed budget levels are expected to impact public safety, education, and infrastructure spending across multiple states.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the leading Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, sharply criticized the measure, calling it a “blank check” for billionaire Elon Musk. “I strongly oppose this full-year continuing resolution, which is a power grab for the White House and further allows unchecked billionaire Elon Musk and President Trump to steal from the American people,” DeLauro said. Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar echoed those concerns in a joint statement. “Republicans have used their control of the House, the Senate, and the presidency to destroy the programs taxpayers deserve to fund tax cuts for their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations. They are cutting healthcare access, public schools, and veterans’ benefits while soaring the costs of groceries, housing, and insurance. They are making our communities less safe by cutting law enforcement and threatening our national security.” The statement continued: “In one week, funding for the government runs out. The top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, Rosa DeLauro, remains ready to negotiate a meaningful bipartisan spending agreement that puts working people first. However, Republicans have decided to introduce a partisan continuing resolution that threatens to cut funding for healthcare, nutritional assistance, and veterans benefits through the end of the current fiscal year. That is not acceptable.”

House Democrats said they would enthusiastically support a bill that protects Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ health, and Medicaid, but Republicans have chosen to put them on the chopping block to pay for billionaire tax cuts. “We cannot back a measure that rips away life-sustaining healthcare and retirement benefits from everyday Americans as part of the Republican scheme to pay for massive tax cuts for their wealthy donors like Elon Musk. Medicaid is our red line,” the Democratic leaders stated. The outcome will determine funding levels for programs millions of Americans rely on daily. “This [measure] means a nearly $945 million cut for critical services, impacting teachers, firefighters, and law enforcement,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). “The effect of what they’re trying to do would be to cut back spending by police and other public safety agencies as well as agencies that deal with the cleanliness of the city, public education, and so forth. They would realize no savings from this because these are not federal dollars.”