Terald Downs

It was an extra special day that Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, when a precious newborn baby boy arrived at Mercy Hospital, San Diego.

William “Mack” and Lydia Downs couldn’t wait to bring their beautiful son, Terald Christopher, home to begin instilling in him the values that would guide him in life.

Terald began his schooling at San Altos Elementary in Lemon Grove, CA, where his love for music took root. At the age of 6, his parents enrolled him in the Southeast Youth Orchestra, where he learned to play the cello. He went on to attend the School of Creative & Performing Arts (SCPA) in San Diego, where he sang in the school choir and was active in beginner band. By the time he moved on to Mt. Miguel High School in Spring Valley, CA, his interests had expanded to include sports. Terald decided to go out for baseball, tennis, football, AND soccer and successfully made all four teams! He also learned to play the trumpet, and as his playing developed, he joined the school marching and concert bands. Other musical projects included performing with the Sea World Summer Jazz Band, competing in several band competitions and marching several times in the legendary Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA.

Terald graduated from Mt. Miguel in 1990 and continued his education at Southwestern College, San Diego, and Southern University of New Orleans before graduating from National University, San Diego, with a B.S., in business administration. Never one to rest on his laurels and always striving for bigger and better, Terald went on to study computer systems, graduating from UEI College in Chula Vista, CA.

Terald’s first job was at Jack in The Box, and he worked for many years at UPS as a pre-loader and driver. Ace Parking was his last employer, where he worked in Human Resources. Terald cherished his job at ACE.

As a youth, he attended Bethel A.M.E., with his family and was a member of the Bell Choir. When the family transferred membership to Bayview Baptist Church, Terald sang with the children’s choir and participated in various youth activities, along with his younger brother, William. Terald and William had a very close bond. One activity they especially enjoyed together was working on unique/classic cars… Then there were the fishing, camping, and cross country trips they enjoyed as kids. They even had their own Shetland pony given to them by their dear grandfather, Thad (actually, Grandpa Thad told ALL of his grandkids that was THEIR pony). The boys looked forward to the awesome winter ski trips that their cousin, Ammandra, took them on, and cousin, Cassandra, ever the task master, came up with the idea to put Terald on a “water diet” to help him thin down a tinch.

Terald LOVED his music… Some of his favorite jams were “Spread My Wings” and “All I Do Is Think of You” by Troop, “Yearning for Your Love” by The Gap Band, “Feel So Good”, a trumpet song by Chuck Mangione, and “Can You Stand the Rain” by New Edition. He would frequently call his friend, Misty, and say, “Hey Misty, guess what I’m listening to?!” He looked forward to baseball season, where he and his “Boys”, Carlos, David, and Miguel, would root for the Padres. He was also a fan of the Oakland A’s.

Because of his warm, outgoing nature, Terald made others feel SPECIAL. He loved to talk, and when he laughed, it was contagious! Terald absolutely thrived in social settings, and he had a way with words! Career-wise, if he was pursuing a job, he always landed that job. He was kind, generous, thoughtful, and THE best friend. He was a wonderful and loving dad, son, and brother who LOVED HIS MOM AND DAD WITH ALL OF HIS HEART.

Terald Christopher Downs received his heavenly wings on Sunday evening, August 30, 2020. His beloved father, William “Mack” Downs, preceded him in departure, gaining his wings on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Left to cherish Terald’s memory are his loving son, Yazue Garcia of San Diego, CA; mother, Lydia Downs of San Diego, CA; brother, William Anthony Downs (Marielena) of Chula Vista, CA; nieces, Ixchel, Nubia, and Maya Downs of Chula Vista, CA; aunts, Rosa Rowell (James) of Lemon Grove, CA, Frankie Mallard (affectionately known as Vern) of McComb, MS, Katherine Hutsona (Jerome) of Charlotte, NC, Carolyn A. Durall of New Iberia, LA, Patricia Washington (Melvin) of New Iberia, LA, and Vanessa Bell of Houston, TX; uncle, Ray Anthony Bell (Ann) of Lafayette, LA; godson, Luis Vargas of Apple Valley, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.