Terence Blanchard gets Yearlong Lincoln Center Celebration

Blanchard is a two-time Academy Award nominee and five-time Grammy Award winner. His 2019 opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” sold out eight performances at the Met in September and October 2021 and is being revived for the 2023-24 season.

By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Terence Blanchard, the first Black composer whose work has been heard at the Metropolitan Opera, will be given a yearlong celebration at Lincoln Center starting in March.

The Met, New York Philharmonic, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Film at Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will focus on compositions by Blanchard, a trumpeter who turns 61 on March 13.

“I thought I was going to be a jazz musician writing for jazz ensembles all my life,” Blanchard said during a telephone interview. “When I look back now, there were amazing opportunities that came my way, and those have just opened the doors to others.”

Blanchard is a two-time Academy Award nominee and five-time Grammy Award winner. His 2019 opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” sold out eight performances at the Met in September and October 2021 and is being revived for the 2023-24 season.

His first opera, “Champion” based on boxer Emile Griffith, starts rehearsal at the Met on March 6 ahead of nine performances from April 10 through May 13.

“What’s unique is that Terence has found so many homes at Lincoln Center,” said Shanta Thake, the organization’s chief artistic officer. “He’s almost omnipresent. Almost every music listener or American really has heard his music at some level.”