Arrangements were handled by Preferred Cremation & Burial at Linda Vista Second Baptist Church on January 9, 2023

Terriel James Thompson, Jr., who was affectionately known as “Terry,” was born July 12, 1952, to the late Coreatha and Terriel James Thompson, Sr. in McLoud, Oklahoma. Terry was the eldest brother of the late Beverly A. Thompson and Shane N. Thompson. Terry grew up in San Diego, California and considered himself a life-long resident of San Diego. Terry graduated from Kearney High School and Mesa College. He worked as a carpentry journeyman before retiring. He was well-known for his savvy dance moves, strong athleticism and kind spirit. #21 holds the record for the longest touchdown run, covering 99 yards. “Linda Vista’s Finest” was best known for “cutting the rug” with the Cha Cha and James Brown.

On December 26, 2022, Terry passed away unexpectedly while in his home. Left to cherish his memory are his youngest sister Sequita A. Gaines; son Terry Thompson, III (Charlebois); grand-daughter Raquel Charleblois; niece Neco C. Thompson-Badu; nephews: Tyrus Wade II, Savion Wade, Kamari Wade; family members from McLoud, Oklahoma: The Rutledges, Fishers and Quails; family from Oklahoma City, Texas and San Diego, California; along with an abundance of friends who became family: Ali Muhammad and Katrina Hess; children: Kahleena, Sumaiya, and Ali Jr.; Carl Pope, Jennifer Bazzo, Michael Bazzo, Hoa Duong, and Lynnette Cunningham Haket.