Texas Legislators Discuss Bill to Amend Mandatory School Takeover

By Laura Onyeneho, Houston Defender, Word in Black
The Texas Legislative Black Caucus joined forces with the Mexican American Legislative Caucus and Texas House Democrat Caucus for a press conference in Austin in response to the Texas Education Agency’s decision to take over Houston ISD and the aftermath.
Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus’ Houston delegation met with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath to converse over the concerns about the impact of the takeover.
They said Houston ISD has had exemplarily growth in performance over the past few years and that the move will be counterproductive. TXLBC Chairman Rep Ron Reynolds ensured the community that the legislature opposed of this decision will continue to pursue all options to bring more accountability to the agency.