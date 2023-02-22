The Black Girl Magic Museum In Dallas Will Honor Black Women Who Made History

In March, The Black Girl Magic Museum will open at the Southwest Center in Dallas.

By Shannon Dawson, Black America Web

A new museum celebrating Black women and their rich history is opening in Dallas.

In March, The Black Girl Magic Museum will open at the city’s Southwest Center Mall. The exciting exhibit will honor and commemorate the extraordinary contributions that Black women have made in history both past and present.

“Black women have so much impact, so much history and culture,” Founder and Creator of Black Girl Magic Museum, Dominique Hamilton told CBS News. “I wanted to be the change I wanted to see, so my goal was to dismantle the negative stereotypes that society had when it comes to Black women and girls.”

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for the exhibit’s launch. The Black Girl Magic Museum will open the first weekend in March.