The California Recall and You

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

Next Tuesday, every registered voter in the State of California will have an opportunity to cast a vote on the question of whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom and replace him with one of over 40 candidates on the ballot, or, vote “NO” on question number one and keep him in office for the rest of his term. You might not think this election matters to you or concerns you. You could not be more wrong, if you fail to do your part by not voting, and he is recalled.

Then, you become a part of the Donald Trump Problem plaguing this nation with conservative and racist White Republicans set on killing democracy in this nation through restrictive laws such as we see in Texas. You might ask, how does that affect the California Recall? Well, the one person expected to win if Newsom loses believes in Trump. He is Black by appearance but believes in everything Trump and his supporters stand for. From no masks and a failure to believe in vaccinations against the pandemic to a stated plan to appoint a Republican to the U.S. Senate seat now held by Diane Feinstein if she leaves office for any reason in the time remaining on Newsom’s term as Governor. Such a move would change the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and return control to Trump’s Republicans. These are the very people blocking the Voting Rights Act which would stop the voter suppression legislation that more than 22 states have already enacted.

Yes, your vote does matter. Those opposing the Governor are counting on democrats, mostly people of color in California, not returning their ballots in a failure to vote. Governor Newsom has made mistakes, but so have others. He has been concerned and is concerned about human life while others are more worried about keeping businesses open, regardless of how many people die.

We must each become a committee of one between now and next Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Election Day. We must vote “No” on Question Number 1 on the ballot and we must make sure that our family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers or associates vote “No” and not be misled by the picture of Larry Elders, the Black Republican Trump supporter, who might look like some of us but is not one of us. We will deal with redistricting after September 14th and let us not forget those families and loved ones who died on “911” as well as recently in the evacuation of Afghanistan.

