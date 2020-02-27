The Coming Election And Your Vote

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

Next Tuesday, March 3rd, the State of California will be one of the most important states holding a primary election for 2020. A Primary is important for a number of reasons. First, it helps the political process narrow the number of persons running for an office, usually among members of the same party. The person with the most votes becomes that party’s candidate for a particular office. This process determines who will be the various party candidates for the General Election, which takes place in November. In the case of the Presidential Primary on Tuesday, March 3rd, delegate votes in this state will go to those who get the largest number of votes…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below