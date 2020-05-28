The Community Must Use New Sites and Three Ts

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

First, the State and the County must be commended for providing the long overdue test site for the Southeastern communities now at the Tubman/Chavez Center located at Euclid Avenue and Market Street. For the sake of clarity, the Tubman/Chavez Center at 415 Euclid Avenue is providing a “state walk-in location for testing” from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling 888-634-1123.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego County Health Officer, has provided a “Blanket Health Order” that allows everyone in San Diego County to be tested on her health order. That eliminates the need to find a personal doctor to get an order for testing. The Euclid Medical Site, which provides drive up testing on Saturdays only, is a county sponsored facility. Testing is from 9 until 3pm on Saturdays and must be made by 2-1-1 call in appointment.

The testing sites are but the first stage of the three Ts, which stand for “Testing, Tracing and Treatment.” County Health Director Nick Macionne is coordinating this effort and the recruitment of persons to be trained as Tracers. But we the community must take time to be tested, traced and treated where necessary. The apprehension of Black people, in particular, to be tested and traced is understandable going back to the Tuskegee Experiments. However, the rate at which we are dying from CoVid-19 means we must be proactive.

Because we are at such great risk, the Voice & Viewpoint is urging testing, the wearing of the Mask and, equally if not more important, the use of gloves in order to touch all public metal objects such as door handles while going into stores; and touching and using gas pumps, grocery carts, carryout doors and all these objects that the virus can live on for days such as clothes or shoes.

We cannot talk about our health disparities on the one hand and then, on the other hand fail to act when presented with the opportunity to change our numbers as victims of this disease. Let’s not get carried away with reopenings of businesses that clearly put the economy above human life. It’s up to us to determine when we come out. We must keep our eyes on the treatment aspect. Above all, let us not forget our nursing homes or our veterans. Each and every life is important. We would like to hear from you and your experiences with testing, tracing and treatment.

