By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

America and our communities are experiencing what others in the world have lived with for decades: the loss of comfort and convenience as we have known it. This is a difficult thing for many people who have grown selfish and privileged. Such characteristics can do almost as much harm as the virus because they put others at risk… [Read the entire article in our latest issue]

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below