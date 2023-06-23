The Juneteenth 619 Day Celebration

By Malachi Kudura, Contributing Writer and V&V Staff

Saturday June 17, 2023, Oli-Tay and Friends hosted their 4th Annual Juneteenth/619 Day Celebration at Liberty Station Park. The event was full of Black vendors, games, music, and numerous Black-owned food trucks.

This event not only celebrated Juneteenth, but it also celebrated Black San Diego’s history and culture. Many of the people that attended set up their own BBQ pits, enjoying their barbecuing and the beautiful sunshine. Many of the attendees dressed in African apparel adorned in bright and beautiful colors.

“Juneteenth not only represents freedom, it also represents Black family, Black unity and Black community,” said Charles Johnson, an attendee at the event. He continued, “It’s important for my kids to see me spend my dollar with Black businesses and to see Black businesses being supported by people that look like us.”

It was a perfect sunny day for this celebration. There were kids throwing footballs around playing catch and elders playing dominoes and cards on the card tables. There were food trucks with foods from Ethiopian dishes to soul food from Louisiana. The celebratory day was, unfortunately, marred later that evening by a reported isolated dispute and shooting that left one person deceased and another injured. The unfortunate occurrence reminds us of the importance of celebrating and uplifting community on Juneteenth and every day.