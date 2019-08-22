The Officer Involved Shooting Review and What It tells Us

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper would like to thank San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan for her case analysis of Officer Involved Shootings for the last 25 years in San Diego County. While the study may answer many questions, it also raises just as many. The number of shootings over a 25 year period, the age of the officers and the average length of service and the diversity of the officers involved raise questions as to the culture of law enforcement in San Diego County throughout all agencies and the City of San Diego in particular…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below