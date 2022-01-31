The Old Globe Announces the Arts Engagement 2022 Spring Season

By Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The Old Globe has announced its Arts Engagement 2022 Spring Season, including free performances and programs serving the San Diego community.

“The San Diego community can always count on the Globe to find ways to safely support and be of service, to make an impact through our theatre,” shared Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement.

THE OLD GLOBE’S ARTS ENGAGEMENT 2022 SPRING SEASON

AXIS Free Performing Arts Series

The AXIS program offers free cultural events on the Globe’s Copley Plaza. For more details, visit TheOldGlobe.org/AXIS.

Studio Youth Programs for High Schoolers and Recent Graduates

Starting in February, Creative Youth Studio offers ongoing creative youth development opportunities for middle school and high school students. Applications are open until March 30 at TheOldGlobe.org/StudioYouthPrograms.

Globe Learning

Globe Learning returns to in-person workshops for a small fee of $25. Register at TheOldGlobe.org/GlobeLearning.

Powers New Voices Festival’s Celebrating Community Voices

The eighth annual Powers New Voices Festival, happening from April 7 to 10, 2022, will include Celebrating Community Voices, an evening showcasing short works created by San Diego playwrights. For free tickets, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Offerings in the Community

We welcome back the spring Globe for All Tour of the Globe’s production of Mala by Melinda Lopez and directed by David Dower. Mala will play at Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, from May 7 to June 12, 2022. For more information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org/Mala.

THE OLD GLOBE 2022 CALENDAR

February 5 – March 13: Trouble in Mind

February 17 – March 20: El Borracho

February 26: Globe Learning: Audition Bootcamp: Callbacks and Sides

March 20: AXIS: Nowruz: A Celebration of Persian Culture

April 7 – 10: Powers New Voices Festival

April 19 – May 29: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

April 23: AXIS: Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare!

May 7 – June 12: Mala

June 4: Globe Learning: Clowning in the Classroom: Clown Master Class June 5 – July 10: The Taming of the Shrew

June 16 – 19: Globe for All Tour: Mala