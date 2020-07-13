The Passing of Dr. Robert Matthews

By Dr. John E. Warren

If you think about that distinct voice of his, one would never believe that as a child he stuttered or that one of his teachers placed him in a drama activity to help his speech. Obviously it worked. You knew that he was an educator just by talking with him, not because he tried to impress, but it was his speech. But more than that, he was a humanitarian. He truly cared about people. He was a committed and dedicated Christian who served Golden Hill/Christ United Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years as an Ordained Elder and Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Church Treasurer, and Chairman of the Scholarship Fund and Usher.

He was one of the founders of the Southeast YMCA (now the Jackie Robinson YMCA); the Southeast Community Theatre/ Common Ground Theatre; the Elementary Institute of Science; the Association of African American Educators and the Encanto Planning Commission. He was the Co-founder and nurturer of the San Diego Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and, for more than 25 years, there was no annual parade that didn’t have his hands on planning and implementation. On at least one occasion, it was raining during the start of the parade. When asked if the parade would go on, Dr. Matthew responded, “It may rain on the parade, but not in the parade.”

He was an exemplary husband and father who was married to Ardelle Matthews for 66 years and was the father of three sons: Mark (who preceded him in death), Brian and Scott. Dr. Dorothy Smith, a fellow educator, church member, friend and coworker said this: “Robert Matthews was a compassionate humanitarian who loved Black people and Black history and who extended his love to all of humankind. He often expressed the hope that all people one day would be able to live in love and brotherhood.”

Much will be said about how he was a pioneering education leader in the San Diego Unified School District as a teacher, principal and director. He could tell you how when he came here looking for a job as a teacher, there was segregated housing with great difficulty in finding a place to live. But that didn’t stop him. He became the President of the San Diego Continuing Education Division of the San Diego Community College District. There he led the educational and cultural development of what is now the Educational Cultural Complex.

He was the initiator and coordinator of the committee of Black leaders at ECC that made an appeal to President Ronald Reagan and later established the California Commission to Establish a National Holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which led to the creation of the national King holiday in 1983.

Dr. Matthew was famous for his Kansas Chili, which he would cook for Men’s Cookoff at Christ United Presbyterian Church each year. In his illness he still managed to prepare and serve his dish at the Cookoff in March of this year. He has truly been another one of those giants leaving footprints on the sands of time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Anderson/Ragsdale Mortuary which may be contacted for details.

Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.

