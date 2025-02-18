The Power of a Call: Ring Your Reps!

BY VOICE & VIEWPOINT STAFF

In an era where digital messages can be easily ignored, a ringing phone remains one of the most powerful tools for holding lawmakers accountable. To get ahold of your local, state, and federal politicos, a phone call far surpasses sending an email or a long-winded social media rant. Ringing lines can force congressional offices to take immediate notice.

Now, more than ever is the time for resistance, voice, and action.

Whether you’re urging action on an issue or holding officials accountable, persistence is key—here’s how to get in touch with your local officials.

Call Your Members of Congress: For the “big stuff”

Congress, the legislative branch of the U.S. government, consists of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

California has two Democratic senators, Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla. Both senators represent the state’s interests by drafting and voting on federal laws, approving presidential appointments, ratifying treaties with other nations, and advocating for federal resources and policies on behalf of constituents.

Adam Schiff, Democrat, DC Office: (202) 224-3841

Alex Padilla, Democrat, DC Office: (202) 224-3553, San Diego Office: (619) 239-3884

California has 52 representatives in the U.S. House. State representatives create laws, propose bills, and advocate for their district’s interests at the federal level.

There are five members of the U.S. House of Representatives whose districts fall within San Diego County.

Not sure which district you are in? Look it up: https://www.house.gov

Call Your State Legislator

The California State Legislature includes the California State Senate and the California State Assembly.

The California State Senate has 40 members with 4-year terms, representing larger districts. There are four members of the California State Senate with districts in San Diego County. Find out who your state senator is: HERE, at https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/.

Meanwhile, The California State Assembly has 80 members with two-year terms, representing smaller districts on more local and specific issues. There are seven assembly districts within San Diego County.

Finding the right words to begin your call may be challenging, especially with so much happening. Civic organizations, such as Five Calls, have created an app to guide constituents through the process. With the motto “Spend 5 minutes, make 5 calls,” the platform provides issues, scripts, and contact information for politicians for users based on their location.

In an interview with the Washington Post, app developer and owner Rebecca Kaufman, shared that the app has generated 700,000 calls in the past week.

A phone call is more than just a message—it’s a call to action. Ring your reps today!