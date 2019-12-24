The Publisher’s Holiday Message

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

As a Christian-based publication, I want to state our belief and acceptance of the fact that Jesus is the Reason For the Season. I also believe that this season in which we celebrate the birth of Christ should be done in conjunction with appreciating John 3:16 in the Bible which states: “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Verse 3:17 states, “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below