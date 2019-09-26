The Recent Hate Attack on Lincoln High Students

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

By now, the whole community and all of the nation has heard of the racial attacks on San Diego’s Lincoln High School students while playing a football game in Orange County, California. It was good of both sides to agree to a conversation, but it would have been better if the offenders, being the Orange County youth, had been taught at home that all people are human and equal and that what they know as “white privilege” does not give them the right to degrade other human beings…

