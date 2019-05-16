The San Diego Police Chief, Mayor, City Council and You

The public hearing on the adoption of a resolution in support of AB 392 in the city council chambers this week brought out a number of people who questioned the San Diego Police Chief’s “rush to judgment” in holding a press conference in support of his officers before all the facts were known in the beating of Mr. Cannon in his recent arrest.

Fortunately there was helicopter footage of the arrest that contradicted the chiefs statement. There was an expression of public disdain over the fact that one of the officers pointed a gun at one of the women on the scene who was video recording the incident with her cell phone. The officer was heard calling the woman a “Bitch” and threatening her…

