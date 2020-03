By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

Clearly, African Americans have changed the course of this year’s Presidential Race. The Black voter turnout in the South should sound an alarm as to the potential power of the Black vote nationwide. This comes at a time when so much attention has been given to the Latino and Asian vote that many of us were almost written off as “Post Obama” unnecessary…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below