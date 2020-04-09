The Smallest Black Small Businesses May Now Benefit From California’s $50M COVID-19 Fund If They Can’t Get Fed Help

By Tanu Henry | California Black Media

Last Thursday afternoon, Gov. Newsom announced a new $50 million emergency California micro-loan program targeting the smallest, most vulnerable corporations among the state’s small businesses.

The taxpayer-funded program will benefit California companies with 750 employees or less, according to the program’s website.

Gov. Newsom said the state set up the Small Business Loan Guarantee program, which falls under the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank), to help prop up smaller firms suffering losses due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Businesses that benefit from California’s program would be firms that do not qualify for the $349 billion the federal government plans to dole out to small businesses in forgivable loans across the country.

“Not everybody has the capacity to get an SBA loan. And as a consequence of that, we’re announcing today the state of California is putting $50 million into our IBank, our infrastructure bank, to create micro-lending opportunities for people that otherwise would not be eligible for SBA relief,” said Newsom when he announced steps his administration is taking to shore up the state economy through the crisis.

“So it’s an additional contribution for the state to address those that may otherwise fall through the cracks,” the governor added.

But some African-American business people as well as researchers and small business advocates worry that Black-owned businesses could be squeezed out of the loan program, preventing them from blunting the economic hit the coronavirus crisis is having on African–American businesses, families and communities across California. They cite four potential problems with the California IBank program.

First, although the state created IBank to finance public and private development projects that help to create jobs and boost local economies, the bank has not made significant investments in African-American owned businesses.

“Based on some data from IBank records, less than two percent of their guaranteed loan funds went to African American businesses,” said Walter Hawkins, senior research associate at NewHawk, a Rialto-based consulting firm specializing in demographics and policy analysis.

“Black-owned businesses received 30 of the 259 loans in fiscal year 2018-19,” Hawkins said.

Those numbers point to under-representation in IBank financing to small Black businesses, leading to concern among experts that small African–American entrepreneurs may get the short end of the stick when the state COVID-19 emergency funding is disbursed.