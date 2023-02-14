The Struggle for Affordable Housing in San Diego

The owners of apartment complexes, houses, and small properties continue to raise rents, provoking a dangerous imbalance in the lives of those who are forced to rent a place to live, and who barely survive on a salary of misery.

The increases in rents throughout the United States continue to hit the pockets of the poorest families the hardest. In San Diego, these have become an outrage, an infamous blow to the well-being and dignity of the most vulnerable people.

The owners of apartment complexes, houses, and small properties continue to raise rents, provoking a dangerous imbalance in the lives of those who are forced to rent a place to live, and who barely survive on a salary of misery. A number of people, and even entire families, have been forced to leave their homes to go live in a shelter, others have the street as the only alternative. These are the fateful results of the shortage of everything essential for life —and housing—, despite being a human right, is increasingly through the roof, as the predatory policies of capitalism do not give the poor any respite.

In San Diego, CA, the situation does not look any better as rents have become unaffordable for a worker who earns a minimum wage of $16.25 dollars per hour, that is, $2,600 per month. If we compare what a person earns with the average rent in SD for this 2023, which ranges between $2,024 – $2,525, how will you be able to keep your rent and other essential expenses afloat?

Even if you earn a little more (say $20 per hour), working 40 hrs. per week and after paying the taxes and everything that is removed from each worker’s check, from the payroll. The question is: Both the owners of the rental houses, the politicians and government officials, how the hell do they think that a worker survives these devious attacks of the high cost of rents?

It is totally absurd that they do not realize the great disadvantages, and the inhumane abuses that they commit.

We know that only organization amongst tenants and the fight for dignity and human rights will be able to put a stop to the greedy and ambitious abuses of the owners of the housing to rent. Organizations like THE SAN DIEGO TENANTS UNION, directed by Rafael Bautista and Sandra Galindo, are a clear example of organization and struggle.

Clearly success does not appear overnight, rather it is the result of a great collective effort between tenants and organizers, and this can take a long time. In the same way, they will have to overcome retaliation and hostile confrontations from the owners and their employees (and sadly, from some tenants who want to look good for the owners), who will defend tooth and nail their privilege to continue making money, at their expense. of the need for housing of the families who are squeezed with the cost of their rents.

Losing our fear of the powerful, seeing them as normal people who are no more important than us, adds to the courage, dedication, effort of the tenants and the need for a real change to the policies that protect the abusive practices of the owners. A law is needed that regulates rents in a fair and equitable manner, for this reason the San Diego Tenants Union has dedicated itself to fighting for that human right, giving a strong fight to Goliath, the giant.

It is admirable how the tenants of the Island Gardens apartment complex have come together – unfortunately few – to demand respect for their right to affordable and healthy housing. They do this not only to protest the high percentage increase in their rents, but also because of the unsanitary conditions in which the units are found, since the owners ignore this problem that affects the way families live.

Island Garden tenants have to face indignant situations in their apartments, such as infestations of cockroaches, mice, bedbugs, humidity, old bathrooms, doors in bad condition, heaters that don’t work, among other bad conditions, and still face an increase of up to 25% in some cases, which was applied from the beginning of January of this 2023. Thanks to the collective struggle of several tenants, supported by the Director of the Tenants Union, Rafael Bautista, a meeting was achieved with the new owner and Management accepted their mistake and retracted the increase, reducing it to a 9% increase for all tenants who have lived in the building for more than one year. The Union tried to negotiate at 7%, because the units need a lot of repair work, but management would not accept it.

Despite this refusal, the 9% is a great achievement, and with this victory it is very clear that if PEOPLE JOIN WITH THE SAME VOICE to demand a change, and THERE IS A STRIKE where NOBODY pays rent to apply pressure on the owners, great things can be achieved. This has been demonstrated by the tenants who have participated in one way or another, responding to the call of the Tenants Union to stop the abuses of abusive landlords.

We must continue to press until we achieve rent control that protects the poorest families. It is not fair that the existing laws continue to take care of the interests of the elitists who have plenty, and who still squeeze the pockets of the worker. The working class that day by day barely survives in the midst of an unjust society that has been divided by social classes, where the powerful manage the world at will even though they debase the lives of millions, because the privilege they enjoy and that They do not intend to let go, that make them masters of the chess pieces that they move at will —and we are those pieces—… until the giant working class people permit it

Sara Gzarcia, is a writer, author and journalist and is a member of San Diego Tenants United.

Original Spanish Version:

La Lucha Por Vivienda Asequible

Los aumentos a la renta de vivienda en todo Estados Unidos, sigue golpeando fuerte los bolsillos de las familias más pobres. En San Diego CA, estos se han convertido en un atropello, en un golpe infame al bienestar y a la dignidad de las personas más vulnerables.

Los dueños de complejos de apartamentos, de casas, de pequeñas propiedades continúan con el alza de alquiler, provocando con esto un desbalance peligroso en la vida de quienes están obligados a rentar un lugar para vivir, y que sobreviven a duras penas con un salario de miseria. Cantidad de personas, y hasta familias completas han sido obligadas a desalojar sus hogares para vivir en un refugio, otros, con la calle como única alternativa. Estos son los fatídicos resultados de la carestía en todo lo esencial para la vida —y la vivienda—, a pesar de ser un derecho humano, cada vez más está por las nubes, pues las políticas depredadores del capitalismo no dan tregua al pobre.

En San Diego, CA la situación no pinta mejor ni poquito, por el contrario, las rentas se han vuelto inalcanzables para un trabajador que devenga un salario mínimo de $16.25 dólares por hora, o sea, $2,600 al mes. Si comparamos lo que una persona gana con el promedio de renta en SD para este 2023, que oscila entre los $2,024 — $2,525, ¿cómo podrá sostener a flote su renta, y los demás gastos esenciales?

Incluso si se gana un poco más (digamos $20 x hora), trabajando 40 hrs. por semana y después de pagar los taxes y todo lo que se le quita del cheque a cada trabajador, de la nómina de pago. La pregunta es: Tanto los dueños de las viviendas de alquiler, los políticos y funcionarios del gobierno, ¿cómo carajos piensan que un trabajador sobreviva a estos embates arteros del alto costo de rentas?

Es totalmente absurdo que no se den cuenta de las grandes desventajas, y de los abusos inhumanos que cometen.

Sabemos que únicamente la organización entre inquilinos y la lucha por la dignidad y los derechos humanos, podrán poner un alto a los avaros y ambiciosos atropellos de los dueños de la vivienda para rentar. Organizaciones como EL SINDICATO DE INQUILINOS (SAN DIEGO TENANTS UNION), dirigido por Rafael Bautista y Sandra Galindo, son un claro ejemplo de organización y lucha.

Claramente el éxito no aparece de la noche a la mañana, más bien es el resultado de un gran esfuerzo colectivo entre inquilinos y organizadores, y estos pueden llevar bastante tiempo. De igual forma se tendrán que sortear represalias y enfrentamientos hostiles de parte de los dueños y sus empleados (y tristemente, de algunos inquilinos que desean quedar bien con los propietarios), quienes defenderán con uñas y dientes su privilegio de seguir haciendo dinero, a costillas de la necesidad de vivienda de las familias a las que exprimen con el costo de sus rentas.

Perder el miedo a los poderosos, verlos como personas que no son más que nosotros se suma a la valentía, a la dedicación, al esfuerzo de los arrendatarios y a la necesidad de un cambio real a las políticas que protegen las prácticas abusivas de los propietarios. Se necesita una ley que regule las rentas de manera justa y equitativa, por ese motivo el Sindicato de Inquilinos en San Diego se ha abocado en luchar por ese derecho humano, dando una pelea fuerte a Goliat, el gigante.

Es admirable cómo los inquilinos del complejo de apartamentos Island Gardens se han unido —pocos, lamentablemente— para exigir respeto a su derecho a una vivienda asequible y saludable. Esto no lo hacen únicamente para protestar por el alto porcentaje al aumento a sus rentas, sino también por las condiciones insalubres en que se encuentran las unidades, ya que los propietarios hacen caso omiso sobre esta problemática que afecta la manera en cómo viven las familias.

Los inquilinos de Island Garden tienen que enfrentar situaciones indignas en sus apartamentos, como infestaciones de cucarachas, ratones,chinches, humedad, baños viejos, puertas en malas condiciones, calentones que no sirven, entre otras malas condiciones, y todavía enfrentar un aumento de hasta el 25% en algunos casos, que se aplicó a partir de principios de enero de este 2023. Gracias a la lucha colectiva de varios inquilinos, apoyados por el Director del Sindicato de Inquilinos, Rafael Bautista, se logró una reunión con el nuevo propietario y la Gerencia aceptó su error y se retractaron del aumento, quedando en un 9% de aumento para todos los inquilinos que tengan más de un año viviendo en el edificio. El Sindicato intentó negociar a un 7%, porque las unidades necesitan mucho trabajo de reparación, pero la gerencia no lo aceptó.

Pese a esta negativa, el 9% es un gran logro, y con esta pequeña victoria queda muy claro que si LAS PERSONAS NOS UNIMOS EN UNA MISMA VOZ para exigir un cambio, y SE HACE UNA HUELGA de no pagar NADIE la renta para presionar a los dueños, se pueden lograr grandes cosas. Así lo han demostrado los arrendatarios que han participado de una u otra manera, respondiendo al llamado del Sindicato de Inquilinos para frenar los abusos de propietarios abusivos.

Debemos seguir presionando hasta lograr un control de rentas que proteja a las familias más pobres, no es justo que las leyes existentes sigan cuidando los intereses de los elitistas que tienen en abundancia, y que todavía exprimen los bolsillos del obrero. La clase trabajadora que a día a día apenas sobrevive en medio de una sociedad injusta que ha sido dividida por clases sociales, donde los poderosos manejan el mundo a su antojo aunque con ello envilecen la vida de millones, porque el privilegio del que gozan y que no piensan soltar, los convierten en amos de las fichas de ajedrez que mueven a su antojo —y nosotros somos esas fichas— … hasta que el gigante pueblo trabajador lo quiera.