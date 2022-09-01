Black Women Gymnasts Make History at Championships in Florida

Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones and Konnor McClain made history by sweeping the podium at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

By Stacy M. Brown, Senior National Correspondent, NNPA Newswire

Black girl magic reigned at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Florida as Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, and Konnor McClain won the top three spots in the senior all-around competition.

The trio made history as the first three Black female gymnasts to sweep the podium.

“It’s so unreal,” said McClain in an interview with NBC Sports.

“I’m still in shock a little bit.”

This summer, the gymnast returned to competition following two stress fractures, a concussion, the flu, and her father’s death in December.

McClain, who lives in Las Vegas, captured the senior women’s all-around title.

Her combined eight-rotation 112.750 beat out all competition for the night’s biggest prize, and she added balance beam gold (28.900) along the way, USA Gymnastics reported.

Jones of Auburn, Washington, finished a close second with a 112.000, while Chiles of Spring, Texas, finished third (111.900).

“This is the legacy of Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Dominique Dawes and so many other trailblazers who trained and stood alone,” Dr. Cathryn Stout tweeted.

According to Essence, Douglas became the first African American gymnast to win gold in the individual all-around and team events at the same Olympics in 2012.

She retired in 2016.

Biles has won 25 World Championship titles and seven all-around titles and is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American.

The next time fans can see McClain, Jones, and Chiles compete will be at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships, which begin on Oct 29 in Liverpool, England.